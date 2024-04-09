Why Salma Mumin was expelled from the boarding house

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has recounted some of the challenges she went through during her days at Senor High School that nearly thwarted her ambition.

In her account, she noted that she attended Insaaniyya Senior High School and resided in the boarding house for quite some time until she had an issue with the school authorities.



Her time at the school was serene until she crossed paths with a friend whose influence led her astray, ultimately resulting in her expulsion from the boarding house.



She, however, did not disclose the specific circumstance that led her astray.



“In Senior High School (SHS), I was given an indefinite suspension because I associated myself with a friend [who got her into trouble]. I was expelled from the boarding house, so I had to stay around the area to commute to school and write my final exams,” she told Deloris Frimpong Manso during The Delay Show, monitored by GhanaWeb.



She went ahead to give more insight into how she was able to complete SHS despite the difficulties she encountered.



“I stayed with my auntie to complete my primary and JHS education. From there, I continued to attend Insaaniyya SHS. Since then, I never returned home again; I became independent. I was in boarding school from my first year to my third year.

"I stayed in the school for extra classes during vacation; my mother was funding my education all that time. I can’t recall the exact year I completed SHS because it has been a while…” she told Delay when asked about her educational background.



Salma is now into acting and is proud of her accomplishments. She is also an entrepreneur and a brand influencer.











