Why Shatta Wale, GH¢100 are trending on social media

Shatta Wale 3 Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Mon, 1 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For months now, the top trends on Ghana’s social media on Sundays have been dominated by the relationship reality show, Date Rush, which airs on TV3.

On a few occasions that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivers one of his ‘fellow Ghanaian’ addresses on the coronavirus, he breaks into the trends and enjoys some prominence.

The situation, however, was different on the night of Sunday, February 28, 2021, leading to Monday, March 1, 2021.

Topping the trends is maverick dancehall star, Shatta Wale.

On a night where the biggest game on the Ghanaian football calendar and one of the top clashes in the Premier League were played, Shatta still managed to steal the first place spot in the Twitter trends.

It is not unsurprising to see the artiste who bathes in controversies trending, except that this time around he is being accused of a problem he claims to have cured.

Shatta Wale has for long pride himself on being the artiste that ‘brought money into the industry’.

Despite little evidence supporting this assertion, Wale has maintained that but for his revolution, industry players will still be earning peanuts for their works.

It is therefore a bit strange when it emerges that the self-acclaimed liberator of the music industry has done something that defeats what he wants to be known for.

MOG Beatz, a musician and a beat producer who worked on Shatta Wale’s Reign Album has revealed he received not a pesewa for his works on ten of the songs on the album.

“Money Man @shattawalegh, me I dey see you as a big brother I never had. I know say you no be STINGY like that lol, I produced 10 songs on the #ReignAlbum but ano see no CASH from you since 2018. Seeing this made me laugh sooo hard Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy” MOG tweeted as a reply to a post by Shatta Wale praising some sound engineers he has worked with.

Shatta Wale replied that he paid him GHC100 per song and that has sent social media ablaze.

MOG may not have an army of fans like Shatta Wale but with the backing of members of the Bhim and Sark Nations, he is enjoying some good hype.

Of course, the Shatta Movement Family are behind their One Don, giving justifications for his decision to pay the paltry amount to the beat producer.

