Why Shatta Wale, GH¢100 are trending on social media

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

For months now, the top trends on Ghana’s social media on Sundays have been dominated by the relationship reality show, Date Rush, which airs on TV3.

On a few occasions that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivers one of his ‘fellow Ghanaian’ addresses on the coronavirus, he breaks into the trends and enjoys some prominence.



The situation, however, was different on the night of Sunday, February 28, 2021, leading to Monday, March 1, 2021.



Topping the trends is maverick dancehall star, Shatta Wale.



On a night where the biggest game on the Ghanaian football calendar and one of the top clashes in the Premier League were played, Shatta still managed to steal the first place spot in the Twitter trends.



It is not unsurprising to see the artiste who bathes in controversies trending, except that this time around he is being accused of a problem he claims to have cured.



Shatta Wale has for long pride himself on being the artiste that ‘brought money into the industry’.



Despite little evidence supporting this assertion, Wale has maintained that but for his revolution, industry players will still be earning peanuts for their works.



It is therefore a bit strange when it emerges that the self-acclaimed liberator of the music industry has done something that defeats what he wants to be known for.



MOG Beatz, a musician and a beat producer who worked on Shatta Wale’s Reign Album has revealed he received not a pesewa for his works on ten of the songs on the album.



“Money Man @shattawalegh, me I dey see you as a big brother I never had. I know say you no be STINGY like that lol, I produced 10 songs on the #ReignAlbum but ano see no CASH from you since 2018. Seeing this made me laugh sooo hard Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy” MOG tweeted as a reply to a post by Shatta Wale praising some sound engineers he has worked with.

Shatta Wale replied that he paid him GHC100 per song and that has sent social media ablaze.



MOG may not have an army of fans like Shatta Wale but with the backing of members of the Bhim and Sark Nations, he is enjoying some good hype.



Of course, the Shatta Movement Family are behind their One Don, giving justifications for his decision to pay the paltry amount to the beat producer.



Shatta Wale, if you’re broke just say it and stop make a excuse to pay 100ghc for a beat..



I don’t need that album money from you oo but people for see how fake you are and producers for be very cautious of you! ???? — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

These are the songs .@MOGBeatz produced for Shatta Wale on his #ReignAlbum.



Buh since 2018, 50 pesewas koraa Shatta Wale no pay am.



Chale this be serious.



Don't Baby My Baby Bend Over



Squeeze



I Regret



If I See



Give Dem Something



Crazy



Wonders



Rosalinda



Sister Sister — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) February 28, 2021

All sekof money you for pay producer??!!! Money you yourself promise am??? A whole Shatta Wale???? https://t.co/nOIYh8wH37 — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) March 1, 2021

Summary of the whole Shatta Wale and MOG Beatz pic.twitter.com/aeivSi3ija — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) February 28, 2021

Willis Beatz produced these songs for Shatta Wale in 2017, did u know how much he was paid ????????????



Jesus Christ of Nazareth ???????



It’s sad chale, Willis Beatz will address tweeps tomorrow morning.



Taking Over



Forgetti



Open N Close



Skin Pain



Umbrella — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) March 1, 2021

Shatta Wale is a hypocrite! — Mr. Amoafo (@kwadwosheldon) February 28, 2021

A WHOLE SHATTA WALE wey beyonce feat am !! 100 ghc you go pay me for beat? Ah , no be you talk say you be richest artiste for ghana , if you owe sombro money then you block am and restrict am from coming to you house. — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

Oh please, Shatta Wale dey beg you ???????????????????? https://t.co/JeqeCT0k6o — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) March 1, 2021

I pray this back & forth don't discourage young producers !!!



If we've got serious system/structures, you def gonna rely on contract not promises. MOG trusted Shatta buh..... — #PolishTillYouShine #Blogger (@KobbyKyei_) February 28, 2021

So Shatta Wale no pay for “ Only One Man “ as MOG beatz produce give am



Herh this guy no force — ????????Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) March 1, 2021

According To MOG, Shatta Wale didn't pay him. ( MOG produced Almost All The Songs On The #ReignAlbum) Hi @MOGBeatz what was the initial agreement ? https://t.co/mG4axpsS3W — #PolishTillYouShine #Blogger (@KobbyKyei_) February 28, 2021

Then People figga say you be Cheerful giver ???????????????????????? Alla Richman Shatta ! — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021