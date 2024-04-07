‘Why Shatta Wale once reported me to the IGP’ – Kwadwo Sheldon details

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Kwadwo Sheldon, has opened up on his sour relationship with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Touching on one of the hazards and challenges his career has been saddled with, he recounted a period when Shatta Wale once reported him to the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, for denigrating his craft.



Over the years, Sheldon has been an avid critic of the works of some Ghanaian artistes he termed mediocre; a category he has placed the Shatta Movement boss.



The blogger failed to heed the several warnings and threats he had received from Shatta, to stop criticizing his works on Twitter, on the ‘Breakdown with Kwadwo Sheldon’ show, among others.



This persisted until a fed-up Shatta reported Kwadwo Sheldon to the police.



Recounting this incident while speaking on his current relationship with the dancehall artiste, Kwadwo Sheldon in a discussion with KSM said, “One artiste woke up and reported me to the IGP that I am having an opinion about his works and he doesn’t like it. I had to stop. We are not in such terms anymore but we are good."

KSM then quizzed Sheldon about his recent post where he was seen on media expressing love to Shatta Wale.



“But I saw your recent tweet saying you love him,” KSM asked.



Sheldon responded: “You can’t hate him, you can’t hate Shatta Wale.”



Touching on Shatta’s temperaments that he dislikes, Sheldon said, “Sometimes I feel like he just doesn’t get people’s point of view. He feels like his opinion is superior to others and I feel like he should find the balance. He will be fine. It’s not a war. We are all helping each other. I think he feels like I’m too young to have an opinion about him.”



It can be recalled that sometime in July 2023, the Ghanaian YouTuber spoke about how difficult it was for him to engage in a social media fight with Shatta Wale.

Speaking to Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM, he recounted that he got triggered when Shatta Wale said he should not use his works again.







EB/NOQ