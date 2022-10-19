Why Shatta Wale's 'GoG' has delayed

Shatta Wale's album cover

It has been a day after the advertised release date for Shatta Wale's feverishly anticipated album.

In August, performing at the 'SummerStage' event in New York City, the reggae/dancehall star excited the audience when he informed them they were first to know when the album would be out. "17 October," he said.



17 October is Shatta Wale's birthday and so it was quite convincing for fans that the long play (LP or album) would be released as part of the celebration. That did not happen.



Rather, a song, purported to be an official single from the project was released on Sunday, October 16. It is called 'Cash Out'.



Shatta Wale has not offered an official explanation for this delay but in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Saturday, October 15, he said all that has been said about the album so far was part of a marketing effort to whip up anticipation.



"This is where everbody around should give me a round of applause for keeping people talking for three years about 'GoG'. That's a whole marketing strategy," the 'On God' hitmaker drew applause from the in-studio audience.



"It's so beautiful that everyone is talking about it," the Shatta Movement (SM) boss remarked and assured: "There is a 'GoG' album."

According to the multiple award-winning musician and record producer who celebrated his 38th birth anniversary yesterday, the LP would have been out in the first year it was announced but for marketing concerns and logistics.



"Due to this, we had to fix some strategies and plans, you know and [find out] how to make people talk. We've already informed the fans. I've done this for three years," he explained.



"When it comes, everybody should embrace it," he added and boasted: "Because in the history of Ghana, I don't know any artiste who has kept an album for three years and still had people talk about it for three years."



He emphasised the uniqueness of his ploy and his brand resilience by adding should a different artiste "try this thing, you won't [be engaged to] play a show(s) again in your life."



Photo: Official cover art for the 'Gift of God (GoG)' album by Shatta Wale.