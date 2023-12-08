Why Sonnie Badu tattooed his body

Gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu

Popular gospel musician Sonnie Badu has opened up about what informed his decision to tattoo his body, which raised eyebrows among some members of the public.

In explaining the reason, Sonnie Badu stated that there is a scar on some part of his body that, whenever he sets his sights on it, gives him bad memories, which he is not comfortable with.



The gospel musician indicated that it was the trauma of the scar that compelled him to tattoo that part of the body to conceal it.



Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray and monitored by GhanaWeb, Sonnie Badu clarified that he did not tattoo his body for fashion's sake but rather to avoid being traumatised.



“I have a scar and I don’t want to relive the trauma that is why I have a tattoo,” he said when quizzed on the motive behind his tattoo.



Sonnie Badu was criticized vehemently after it became known that he had tattooed his body because of his identity as a gospel musician.





SB/OGB



