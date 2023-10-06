Why Sonnie Badu won't use the Accra Sports Stadium for his December concert

Ghanaian gospel sensation, Sonnie Badu

US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu, has revealed that he won't be hosting his upcoming 'Rhythms of Africa' concert at the Accra Sports Stadium, despite his initial desire to do so.

According to him, patrons will get soaked in the rain while he performs his popular song, 'Open the Floodgates’.



Speaking on an interview with Hitz FM on October 5, Sonnie Badu explained that in previous concerts held at stadiums in Accra, Kumasi, and even Ivory Coast, rain would start pouring the moment he began to sing 'Open the Floodgates.'



"I have always loved monumental places, historical places. However, the reason why we couldn't take the stadium this time around is because I don't want the rain to beat patrons.



"If I start singing 'Open the Floodgates,' it will rain. It happened in Accra, Kumasi, and even in Ivory Coast. The moment I started, a strong wind came, it started raining,” he said.



While he appreciated his fans' dedication in enduring the rain, he expressed concern about the rain affecting the instruments.



To ensure a rain-free experience for his fans, he has chosen the Grand Arena in Accra for his concert on December 9.

"Interestingly, the patrons always stand in the rains till the end of the show but my worry is that the rain affects the instruments. So this time around, I want people to experience what it would be like if there is no rain," he explained.



Sonnie Badu also hinted at the possibility of hosting two shows if ticket demand remains high, following a pattern set by artists like Beyoncé.



"Now it looks like the tickets might be sold out. So if the tickets come out and it's sold out within the first two weeks, we will push for two shows. Beyonce and the likes do it," he said.



