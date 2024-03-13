Why South Africa’s Bonang Matheba does not prioritize marriage now

Prominent South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, has said that she does not prioritize marriage or giving birth at this stage in her career.

According to her narration, she is primarily focused on how to establish herself in her profession and make enough money for herself before considering marriage in her life.



She noted that marriage is important to every woman but one must make sure that they have established themselves in their fields of endeavour.



"It's your life that you have to design according to what you want. I know for sure that I want to be a multimillionaire, and certain sacrifices come with that. Unfortunately, I do not have the time or capacity to have a child or marry now because it's not a priority.



"My priority right now is to make sure that my company is the number one luxury beverage company on the African continent. Then I become a billionaire so that when my children come there is money," she said while speaking at the 2024 Women of Valour conference.



Matheba also admonished women not to allow societal pressure and criticisms to influence their decisions but rather stick to what they believe is the best for them.

“You're going to have a difficult time because you can never, ever satisfy a human being. Because as soon as you've done something, the expectations are huge. So how do you live with pressure up?



"You acknowledge it, but you don't internalize it, because then it's going to make you feel some kind of way about yourself,” she added.



Watch the video below







