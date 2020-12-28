Why Wizkid is trending on social media amidst Davido-Burna Boy fight

Both Ghanaians and Nigerians on social media have hailed the Nigerian musician, Wizkid for maintaining calm amidst the fight between Davido and Burna Boy.
The three Nigerian stars who have been in Ghana for the Christmas festivities have been enjoying their yuletide on a solemn note at the blind side of the media till the fight broke up.
According to a report by blogger, GH Hyper who witnessed the brawl between the two top Nigerian arts, “Burna Boy and Davido exchanged blows inside the Twist Night Club.”
Guests at the club had to run for their lives in order not to get injured by the wayward actions of the Nigerian based arts.
In a video which has gone viral, Davido was seen walking out of the club in fury.
But in a separate video which was recorded earlier before the fracas, Wizkid was captured sipping on a drink whiles chilling with some Ghanaian musicians R2Beez and King Promise at a club.
Grapevine has it that Wizkid and Burna Boy were at the same club before the incident took place.
Although the reports about Wizkid's presence at the club when the fight broke up has not been confirmed, many social media users have jumped to the affirmative conclusion of hailing Wizkid.
Read some of the tweeps culled by GhanaWeb below:
The fact that wizkid and Burnaboy were in #Ghana for like 2 days and the media didn't even know they existed until Davido landed in Ghana yesterday will tell u why Davido said "NA ME DEY GIVE THEM LIFE"— SOMY ???????? (@SSweet3st) December 28, 2020
Mahn everything @davido does is a Lifestyle, I swear down???? pic.twitter.com/sZR5cTt01q
When Wizkid saw Davido and Burna boy fighting in the club they were having fun at. pic.twitter.com/e4ouhO2nOD— ???????????????????????????? ???????? (@sabonzy) December 28, 2020
A very short story on Wizkid, Burnaboy and Davido ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gUf6B2ucqZ— Kojo Darko???? (@Joeybneba) December 28, 2020
Davido and Burna Boy in a heavy brawl.....— Micro Byte???????? (@TimeUp001) December 28, 2020
Wizkid at the same location at the same time ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jiDc6ZvGSx
Fight scene *Burna Boy grabs Davido's neck*
Davido: e dey choke me ooo????????— Akua Saucy???????? (@Ayam_July) December 28, 2020
Wizkid: *sips Moet* weytin concern me sef????
OBO entering same Club Wizkid was. Look at Wizkid’s reaction ???????? pic.twitter.com/RTHdq0tsTB— ZEUS (@itzbasito) December 28, 2020
Wizkid wondering why he is the one trending when it is Davido and Burna that was involved in the fight in Ghana pic.twitter.com/A8f82yFPNf— ?OMOJIATE EKPUKHON???????? ? ? (@_Omojiate) December 28, 2020
Davido Wizkid and Burna Boy were all in the same club in Ghana last night, but Davido got all the whole attention ???? see how Ghanaians gathered him as they sang to THE BEST
If na you be Odogwu or Wizzy won't you be angry?pic.twitter.com/QSTiJcVvU3— Vinnie ???? (@vinz6199) December 28, 2020
