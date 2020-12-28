Why Wizkid is trending on social media amidst Davido-Burna Boy fight

Both Ghanaians and Nigerians on social media have hailed the Nigerian musician, Wizkid for maintaining calm amidst the fight between Davido and Burna Boy.

The three Nigerian stars who have been in Ghana for the Christmas festivities have been enjoying their yuletide on a solemn note at the blind side of the media till the fight broke up.



According to a report by blogger, GH Hyper who witnessed the brawl between the two top Nigerian arts, “Burna Boy and Davido exchanged blows inside the Twist Night Club.”



Guests at the club had to run for their lives in order not to get injured by the wayward actions of the Nigerian based arts.



In a video which has gone viral, Davido was seen walking out of the club in fury.



But in a separate video which was recorded earlier before the fracas, Wizkid was captured sipping on a drink whiles chilling with some Ghanaian musicians R2Beez and King Promise at a club.

Grapevine has it that Wizkid and Burna Boy were at the same club before the incident took place.



Although the reports about Wizkid's presence at the club when the fight broke up has not been confirmed, many social media users have jumped to the affirmative conclusion of hailing Wizkid.



Read some of the tweeps culled by GhanaWeb below:



