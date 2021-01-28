Why Zanetor, Kimathi Rawlings are trending after J.J Rawlings’s funeral

Zanetor with her brother Kimathi Rawlings at their father's funeral

A picture of Kimathi Rawlings and his elderly sister Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings taken at a sombre Black Stars Square during the State funeral of their father, former President Jerry John Rawlings, has illuminated social media platforms, bringing out the humour in some persons and subsequently eliciting laughter from some social media users.

In shot were the two who had been joined by countless prominent personalities for a burial service for Ghana’s longest-serving president who many tout as fearless, charismatic, energetic, principled, honest, among others.



While it is unclear which particular moment it was, neither is the subject of discussion, Kimathi, the last-born, could be seen bending down to be at the same level with Zanetor, the firstborn, who was seated upright with her legs crossed. With her eyes closed, her hands were partially dipped in her dressing bag placed beside her while Kimathi placed one hand behind him and the other close to his knee.



This epic picture has in the midst of sorrow become a meme as a section of the public has given it various captions, citing recent happenings in the country.



One of the posts reflects Cecilia Marfo’s infamous decision to snatch a microphone from colleague Joyce Blessing, asking her to go back to her estranged husband. The gospel musician cum prophetess during a thanksgiving service stormed the stage and interrupted Joyce Blessing’s performance, claiming God is instructing her to fix her marriage which is on the verge of collapse.



Another reflects how people protest when they attend a funeral and are not fed by mourners. What makes this post interesting is the involvement of Peter Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) – a party founded by the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



The ethnicity card was not left out. Asantes were trolled for constantly interchanging the ‘r’ and ‘l’ sounds.

