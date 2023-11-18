Why a condom company is sponsoring Nacee’s gospel concert

Gospel musician, Nacee

Gospel singer and producer, Nacee has shared why his first concert, Kavod, has a condom company as a sponsor.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s ‘Prime Morning’, Nacee highlighted that having Total Family Health Organisation (TFHO), the producer of Ebony Condoms, as a sponsor helps promote their products and make a profit, enabling employees and employers to pay their tithes in church.



He stressed the need for money to support the Kingdom of God, mentioning, "At the end of the day, we need money to push the kingdom. We buy Bibles."



Explaining the reason for his choice further, Nacee explained that some women, due to allergies to contraceptive pills, might prefer condoms to prevent pregnancy.



"Females are very sensitive beings. God created you guys differently, and your hormonal balance is kind of totally different. Most of you are not okay with those contraceptive pills when you take them.



“Most women don’t like it. Some complain that when they take it, they begin to gain weight, and some of them also have reactions after taking it. Married people sometimes want to stay away from pregnancy,” he explained.

He added that “So, even if you’re married and you have reactions after taking contraceptives, the only thing that you can use to prevent the pregnancy that you’re not ready for is a condom."



When asked if condoms would be shared at the concert, he replied, "I’m sure the company will provide some giveaways."



The Kavod Concert 2023 is Nacee's first event since starting gospel music, and he explained that "Kavod" means 'The terrifying glory of God,' chosen to suit the attribute of God on the event day.



