Why are pastors, politicians or fraudsters the only billionaires in Ghana? - Worlasi asks

Alternative artiste, Worlasi

Ghanaian Afrobeat and alternative music artiste Worlasi has lamented the growing problem of certain individuals attaining wealth through questionable means in Ghana.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz with Amelley Djosu, the versatile musician observed that one can only become rich by being a politician, pastor, or fraudster.



According to him, individuals who get money through dubious means are celebrated more than those who are into honest work.



"Before you can be successful in this country, you either have to be a politician, pastor, or fraudster, and it is not looking good. Why can’t doctors be millionaires like in other countries? Why can’t IT designers also be billionaires? Why can’t we have people like that who are billionaires? Why does it always have to be politicians, pastors, or fraudsters? It's just not nice,” he remarked.



The “One Life” hitmaker also expressed his disappointment in the government's lack of support for the growth and development of the music industry.



“It’s nice to see someone come out of nothing and create something, and the government even supports it, like there are countries that are supporting artistes to even create albums. You can go and collect money and create an album.



“I have not heard of anything like that in this country where the entertainment aspect of the governance is supporting artistes to even do shows,” he added.

Worlasi’s comments join other calls on the challenges faced by individuals in creative industries and the need for a more supportive approach to the success of the music industry in Ghana.



ID/BB



