2
Menu
Entertainment

Why are we not hearing jingle bells on radio stations? - Yaa Pono questions

Yaa Pono?resize=892%2C600&ssl=1 Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono has asked why radio stations aren’t playing Christmas carols when it is nearing the festive month.

In a post he shared on Twitter on November 16, 2022, he probed to know if the dollar had also arrested the bell, referencing the unprecedented depreciation of Ghana’s currency, the cedi, against the United States Dollar (USD) this year.

“Up till now paa we no hear jingle bells song for radio de33 wussup lol: the dollar catch the bell or,” he shared.

2022 started with many prospects in the minds of Ghanaians, however, today, not many are still hopeful with the way the cedi has depreciated in only a few months.

While citizens have called for something to be done about it, they have also demonstrated for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed from office.

Celebrities like Lydia Forson, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Bridget Otoo, among others, join the tall list of stars fighting for the removal of the minister.



Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured