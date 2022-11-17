Why are we not hearing jingle bells on radio stations? - Yaa Pono questions

Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono

Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono has asked why radio stations aren’t playing Christmas carols when it is nearing the festive month.

In a post he shared on Twitter on November 16, 2022, he probed to know if the dollar had also arrested the bell, referencing the unprecedented depreciation of Ghana’s currency, the cedi, against the United States Dollar (USD) this year.



“Up till now paa we no hear jingle bells song for radio de33 wussup lol: the dollar catch the bell or,” he shared.



2022 started with many prospects in the minds of Ghanaians, however, today, not many are still hopeful with the way the cedi has depreciated in only a few months.



While citizens have called for something to be done about it, they have also demonstrated for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed from office.



Celebrities like Lydia Forson, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Bridget Otoo, among others, join the tall list of stars fighting for the removal of the minister.

ADA/BOG