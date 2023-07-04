Why bleed over ‘Try Me’ when Yvonne’s description of Sarkodie wasn’t complimentary? – Arnold

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is an entertainment journalist. Credit: Kobby Blay

As much as he wished Sarkodie never released ‘Try Me’ as a response to Yvonne Nelson’s narrative that the rapper impregnated her, drove her to have an abortion and later neglected her, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo argues that hailing the actress for her explosive and unfiltered account and faulting the musician for the lyrics of the song is double standard.

According to the entertainment journalist, although Yvonne Nelson did not insult Sarkodie in plain language, the picture she painted about the rapper in her memoir ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ was not a good attribute.



“You’re worried about his presentation? You were hurt so he may also have been hurt by what you wrote about him,” Arnold explained on United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, indicating that Yvonne’s words were equally offensive.



He continued: “I hear people say Yvonne never insulted Sarkodie. Insults come in different forms. You said he impregnated you, he abandoned you; he didn’t show care, he didn’t show sympathy. That’s irresponsibility, that’s somebody who is actually wicked. Is this complimentary? These are not complimentary remarks.



"I have no problem with Yvonne telling her story but let nobody kid you that what she wrote about Sarkodie are complimentary remarks.”



In his submission, Arnold on the show monitored by GhanaWeb also mentioned that Yvonne could have taken a number of things into consideration and not mentioned Sarkodie as she did to others. However, the actress went all out and named the rapper. With such a bold decision, one should always expect a response from the parties who have been named.

“When you publish an explosive book, you’ll get a reaction,” he stated. “I understand Yvonne Nelson hundred percent, but you decided to publish a book about a situation that happened 13 years ago without considering a number of things. She did not consider the fact that Sarkodie is not the 22-year-old she knew; Sarkodie at this particular moment is a father, a husband, global icon; she didn’t care. She did not even consider their friendship.



“Sarkodie has reacted to this explosive book. If you ask me, I don’t think he should have released this song. But I am not Sarkodie. I’m not in his shoes. I do not know the little turbulence that has cropped up in his marriage so I cannot sit here and say he should not have responded.”



Background



On June 18, 2023, Yvonne Nelson released a memoir titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ which detailed some life experiences, including her encounter with Sarkodie and her search for her father. She stated how she had to abort the pregnancy because Sarkodie was not in support of keeping it, and how she thought of saving the child from the pain she (Yvonne) has been through having grown up without a father.



Sarkodie responded with a song explaining that Yvonne should not make it seem as though he “was the one pushing for abortion” because the actress, among others, rejected the idea of his doctor attending to her; instead, she opted for a doctor her friend suggested, claiming “he is the best”.

He rapped that Yvonne should not claim to be a good girl because she is for the streets, adding that if she wants to talk, she should list the men she has slept with because he thought she "was cool” until he “had a hint” about her sexual escapes at the time.



The development has engendered controversy with many people sharing their views on the matter. While some have slammed Sarkodie for acting nonchalant and disrespecting womanhood, others have defended him for telling his side of the story the best way he could.



