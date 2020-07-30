Why can’t cinemas also open? – Van Vicker asks

Entertainment Thu, 30 Jul 2020
Actor Van Vicker is wondering why cinemas remain closed while churches have been allowed to open for full attendance.
This comes in the wake of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ease of restrictions announced on Sunday, July 26.
Speaking on TV3‘s New Day, the film producer said if there is any other reason why the cinemas are not to be open as a result of COVID-19, stakeholders need to be told.
Source: 3 News
