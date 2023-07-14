Why did you get married on your ex-husband’s birthday? – Tima Kumkum asked

Congratulations are in order, following popular TV presenter Tima Kumkum’s wedding, which has since gone viral on social media.

Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, married Mr. Dominic Duodu in a simple traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, July 13, 2023.



Interesting scenes such as the heavy rains that nearly disrupted the event was discussed on social media.



However, in the comment section of one of the viral posts, a netizen asked why she decided to get married on her ex-husband’s birthday.



“But why would you choose your ex-husband’s birthday as your engagement day?” a certain Nana Atiemo wrote.



One can recall that earlier in 2019, Tima made headlines after she disclosed that she married her ex-husband to seek revenge on her ex-boyfriend who slept with her friend.

“I married my ex-husband to revenge on my ex-boyfriend who slept with my friend. I wasn't truly in love with my ex-husband, but I liked him,” she stated on the Delay Show.



She also disclosed how her ex-husband had abandoned her and their two kids after the divorce.



“I have not been hearing from him for the past four years. He doesn’t make efforts to reach out for his children. They are his children, and I can't deprive them of their father,” she established.



Tima also stated during the said interview that her marriage hit the rocks when she conceived her second child.



“The separation started when I conceived my second child. I moved out (of their matrimonial home) to stay with a friend when I was pregnant for my second child. I don't want to dive deep but there were some misunderstandings between us. So, after the birth of my third child, my husband came back. We rented a new apartment at Weija. I wanted to give him a second chance, but things didn't work, so we divorced. I filed for the divorce.”

