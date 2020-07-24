Entertainment

Why did you sign us if you say we are wack? - Joint 77 to Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale with the former SM Militants

Former SM Militant and musician Joint 77, has come out to openly declare his feelings on some words used by his former boss Shatta Wale against him and the other members of the defunct SM Militant group.

Speaking in a radio interview and monitored by Zionfelix.net, Joint 77 stated that Shatta Wale made claims of the Militants being lazy because none of them had written lyrics of his own.



According to Joint 77, he writes his songs, and though he worked hard, his former boss was quite unappreciative of his efforts.



He further stated that humans, unlike pieces of wood, have feelings and that people should be mindful of the things they say about others since it can sometimes be painful when heard.



“Man is not wood, man has feelings….,” Joint 77 noted.

He further went on to say that it was necessary to treat anyone that works for you with respect.



The Onipa Biyaa Y3 Bad singer went ahead to question his former boss and dancehall king Shatta Wale, on how come he placed the militants on a record label amid claims from him that they knew nothing and were lazy.



“….you knew we knew nothing, and yet placed us on a record label?” he quizzed.



Joint 77 also emphasized the fact that if you work with someone, and the employee feels he’s giving off his best, yet you make him or her feel less of himself, the person will leave and never return.

