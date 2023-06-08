0
Why did you take my pictures to juju? - Afia Schwarzenegger asks Ayisha Modi

AFIA AND AYISHA MODI.png Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has once again sparked controversy with her recent statement directed at Ayisha Modi, causing a stir among their respective fan bases and followers.

In an Instagram post on June 7, 2023, Afia Schwarzenegger openly declared herself as the "violence headquarters" and urged netizens to request that Ayisha Modi unblock her on social media.

This declaration followed a live video confrontation between Afia and Ayisha, where Afia questioned Ayisha about allegedly involving her in a juju-related incident.

Afia wrote, "Vawulence headquarters...please tell imf to unblock me la," directly referring to Ayisha Modi.

Prior to this incident, Afia Schwarzenegger had announced her presence in the United States on June 6, 2023.

She mentioned that her purpose there was to assist Ayisha Modi in securing the release of Hajia4Reall, a Ghanaian entrepreneur accused of participating in a romantic scam amounting to $2 million.

"Now that I'm here, you're probably wondering why I am in America. Well, I'm here to lend a helping hand to Ayisha Modi in her efforts to free Hajia4Reall from jail," she teased mischievously

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
