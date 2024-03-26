Why didn't the state seize Funny Face's driver's license due to his mental issues? - Blakk Rasta asks

Media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta

Renowned media personality and musician Blakk Rasta has questioned why comedian Funny Face, who is known to be battling with mental issues, has been allowed to use his driver’s license.

He asserted that the nation has failed the citizenry by not ensuring that the comedian was fully recovered from his mental issues before granting him access to use his driver’s license.



He noted that Ghanaians would have taken mental health seriously if the victims involved in the accident were related to a minister of state or government officials, adding that the state should be blamed for what happened with Funny Face’s accident.



Speaking on the Urban Blend show on 3FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta advised members of the public to take their mental health seriously to avoid jeopardising their lives.



“Our nation has failed the citizenry again. We do not take mental health seriously and it hurts me. Funny Face will walk free anywhere he goes. Once it is proven that he was suffering from a certain kind of mental sickness, my brother, what should we have done?



“Once we realised that Funny Face was going through mental issues, the first thing we could have done was to take away his driver's licence and get him to the psychiatric hospital. He had been to a psychiatric hospital a couple of times. Did they recommend that his driver's license should be taken away? We have failed the little children involved in the accident. We have failed Funny Face himself,” he stated.

About Funny Face’s accident



Funny Face was involved in a gory accident at Kasoa, located in the Central Region.



He was said to have knocked down five people at a place known as Kakraba Junction.



Among the victims were a mother and her two children and two other motorcyclists whom he hit after the impact.



The incident happened on March 24, 2024.

Accra-based UTV posted a video from the scene showing Funny Face being led away while others swarmed the vehicle that he was reportedly driving in.



He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, which the issues led a court to refer him for psychological evaluation.



He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at a point.



In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.



