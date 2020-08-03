Entertainment

Why do we hate each other so much? – Yvonne Nelson 'angrily' jabs colleagues

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson has heavenly descended on her ‘unsupportive’ colleagues in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

According to the actress, the industry is full of people who show zero efforts towards each other’s work.



Some according to her, intentionally ignore the works of others due to hate and envy.



In a series of Twitter post on Monday August 3, 2020 Yvonne revealed the kind of relationship that truly exists between colleagues in the showbiz industry.



“Ghanaian entertainment industry = you’d have to actually tell peeps in the industry to push your work.....they see it and ignore! Im THANKFUL the fans BELIEVE in me! Afterall i do this for the FANS



“woke up this morning just thinking...... I DONT GET WHY INDUSTRY PEOPLE HATE EACH OTHER SO MUCH!!!! Like can you be happy when someone wins? And such wins are actually for Ghana Imagine being a blackstar player and hating when another player scores for GH!,” she wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time a celebrity has publicly complained about colleagues showing no support for their project as the likes of Edem, Shatta Wale have also expressed similar views.



