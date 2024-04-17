Why do we still pay tax for COVID which is no more? - Kyekyeku questions government

Ghanaian actor, Kyekyeku

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kyekyeku has questioned why the government has not cancelled the COVID tax following the decline of the disease in recent times.

According to him, since the deadly disease is no more, it does not sound right for the government to be taxing citizens amid the economic crisis the nation is battling.



He noted that the collection of such taxes by the government has contributed to the predicament of Ghanaians, leading to some people expressing their grievances and frustrations over the state of affairs in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix monitored by GhanaWeb, Kyekyeku bemoaned the numerous taxes introduced by the government in its bid to raise revenue.



“COVID is no more in the system yet we pay a levy for it. Are we calling it to come back or what? Why would you [the government] place a tax on something nonexistent? To the extent that when you purchase food there is an amount deducted for COVID tax. It is part of the reasons the cost of living is high these days,” he stated.



The COVID levy was introduced by the government to raise revenue to tackle the issues surrounding the disease and help secure the drugs for treatment.

However, the government and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have yet to come out and explain why the COVID-19 tax is still in place despite the decline in the disease.



SB/ADG