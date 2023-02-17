'Why entertainers settle with their baby mamas instead of marrying them' - Musician explains

Speed Darlington is a popular Nigerian singer, socialite

Popular Nigerian singer, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has disclosed why entertainers settle for 'baby mamas' rather than going into marriage.

In a series of videos shared on his Instagram stories, Darlington noted that there is a tendency for musicians who get married and become parents in the entertainment industry to fail.



He attributed this to the effort and time required to raise children and maintain a successful marriage.



Buttressing his point, he provided two examples of singers who have faced similar challenges named singer FoxyP and AfricanApe, whom he claimed lost focus after marriage.

He cited the fear of failure as the key reason entertainers would rather have a baby mama than legalize their relationship.



He tagged wives and kids as dream killers, adding that, the sound of marriage scares him to the bone.



He stated, “There’s a pattern. As soon as you have somebody, there’s a child, and you fade. It doesn’t sound like something I want to do. It’s very scary."