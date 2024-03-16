‘Why hasn't Nigel Gaisie been arrested yet? – Shatta Wale on false prophecies

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has queried about the police’s silence following Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about the late Deputy finance minister, John Kumah.

Following the death of Mr. John Kumah, there have been several speculations about the cause of his death, with the prophecy of Nigel Gaisie being one of the videos that went viral to corroborate an aspect of the speculations.



In the video, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, during the December 2023 watch-night service, was heard making pronouncements about impending threats against a certain Deputy Minister for Finance.



This development was brought to the attention of Shatta Wale, who attempted to brag about how his advocacy against false prophecies has yielded results during an interview on GTV.



Shatta Wale, in a bid to brag about his contribution towards societal change, said, “I told myself that when I come out of prison, I am going to make sure they stop all these pastors from delivering those nonsense false prophecies and it happened.”



The show host, Kafui Dey, immediately drew Shatta’s attention to the latest controversy another recent prophecy has stirred in the country, “another one emerged recently about John Kumah.”



Shatta, while expressing shock about the development then asked why the police have not taken steps to arrest the said prophet (Nigel Gaisie).

“Really? And they haven’t arrested him? No, they have to arrest him. Maybe IGP hasn’t noticed it yet,” he retorted.







The prophecy



During the December watch night service, Nigel Gaisie said a deputy minister could ascend to the highest seat of government if he could navigate impending threats against him.



"I saw a Deputy Minister of Finance, if he can take care of himself, I see him at the highest height of government, but they want to attack him. If he can take care of himself, in the next years, God will help him, and I saw him at the seat of government, but they have ganged, they have sat down, they want to crash him, a deputy minister of finance," Prophet Nigel Gaisie declared without mentioning a specific name.



Nigel Gaisie, since the death of John Kumah, has since posted a message on his Facebook and admitted in radio interviews that he was referring to the late MP and Deputy Minister for Finance.

What John Kumah’s wife said about the prophecy



Meanwhile, the late John Kumah’s wife believes that Prophet Nigel Gaisie (a close family friend) exploited the family's information to concoct the prophecy he gave about her husband's death during his church service on 31st December night, 2023.



According to Mrs. Lilian Kumah, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who is the General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, was aware that her husband (Dr Kumah) was not well and therefore decided to use it in making a prophecy.



In a recorded interview played on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Monday, March 11, 2024, she insisted that Prophet Nigel Gaisie was closer to the family and therefore, decided to exploit their personal information for his gain in a form of prophecy just to trend.



“Nigel Gaisie was like a brother. He knows my late husband, lawyer John Kumah personally, one-on-one. We have sat in this house and eaten together several times. That is how far we go. When he came from abroad to start a church in Ghana, he came to my church, Disciples of Christ Ministries, and I did a programme with him dubbed ‘Let the Prophet Speak,” she established.