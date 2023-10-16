Why insult Fadda Dickson, Despite because of Kwasi Aboagye's claim? - A Plus to Shatta Wale

Entertainment pundit cum political activist, Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A Plus, has urged Ghanaians not to blame Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for insulting Managing Director, Fadda Dickson, and owner of Despite Media, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite in responding to Kwasi Aboagye.

He noted that Shatta Wale had every right to speak his mind in responding to the host of the Peace FM Entertainment Review show, Kwasi Aboagye, for claiming that Shatta Wale’s 80,000 pounds fee claim was untrue but involving the management was uncalled for.



The entertainment pundit slammed Shatta Wale for using rude words on Fadda Dickson and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite while expressing his displeasure at Kwasi Aboagye’s claims.



As a staunch fan of Shatta Wale, Kwame A Plus appealed to the general public to forgive the Dancehall artiste for insulting prominent personalities who have nothing to do with the issue at hand.



"Everybody knows that I am Shatta Wale’s number-one fan. I wouldn’t have commented because I haven’t watched the videos, but if you tell the truth, you won't die. The anger made him [Shatta Wale] involve Fadda Dickson, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, and Mr. Ofori, but how do they come into this matter? It doesn’t concern them in any way,” Kwame A Plus said during the United Showbiz program which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also called on Shatta Wale to render an apology to the management of Despite Media for his actions to avoid any grudge against them.

He believes doing this would help him enhance his music career and avoid being blacklisted by the media entity because their platforms are huge in the country.



“Despite Media has created huge platforms that help a lot of people. I would call Shatta to tell him that what he did was wrong so either he speaks to Fadda Dickson because they are friends already and render the necessary apology to settle the issue.



“If you're fighting with Kwasi Aboagye, deal with him as an individual and don’t involve others. We would apologize on his behalf because the anger made him overreact,” said Kwame A Plus on the show hosted by MzGee.



His reaction comes after Kwasi Aboagye labeled Shatta Wale’s claims that he (Shatta Wale) was paid a whopping £80,000 for performing at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 as false.



Earlier in a Twitter post, the Dancehall musician, while appreciating the organizers and fans for a successful event, bragged about being honored with such an amount.

In what seemed like a jab at event organizers in Ghana, Shatta said: “Thank you, London, #GMAUK You did what Ghana music in Ghana couldn’t do 80k pounds for performance Artiste of the year 2023 (Icing on the cake) Shatta Wale is a London boy now !!!”



But Kwasi Aboagye insisted that Shatta's statements were mere lies.



The popular broadcaster said on his Peace FM Entertainment Review that it is impossible for the organizers to pay him such an amount after incurring other huge costs for his trip.



He said the organizers would not be able to afford such an amount after incurring visa expenses, first flight tickets, accommodation, and others for him and his team.



“Shatta Wale said he was paid 80,000 pounds as a performance fee and the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ award. He was never paid 80,000 pounds for his performance. It is a huge lie! Do the organizers even have that 80,000 pounds to give Shatta Wale? He is lying.

"It is never true. 80,000 pounds. You were given a heroic welcome at the airport, given a royalty treat. You, your girlfriend, and your entire team were given visas. You guys flew first class. I am not sure you were even given 10,000 pounds.



“The organizers cannot speak on it but listeners, I want you to know that it is not true. They cannot give him that kind of money. Which Ghanaian living in the UK, Which promoter can give that amount?” he retorted.



In response, Shatta Wale launched a scathing attack on Kwasi Aboagye and the owners of Despite Media, the entity that employs the radio presenter.



Regardless of the attack, an unfazed Kwasi Aboagye maintained that the claim Shatta Wale was paid such an amount was false.



SB/OGB

