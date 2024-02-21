Why is Sammy Flex promoting 'Konekt' album when Shatta Wale is fit and sound? - Nana Romeo

Nana Romeo is a radio presenter at Accra FM

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Romeo has questioned why the promotion of Shatta Wale’s ‘Konekt’ album is being spearheaded by his manager, Sammy Flex and not Shatta Wale himself.

Nana Romeo finds the situation problematic as it is a departure from the norm of having artistes take leading roles in the promotion of their works.



He argued that if there was something wrong with Shatta Wale, he would have been cool with it, but in a situation where the fitness and availability of the artiste is known, it is untenable that the promotion is being led by the manager.



Speaking on Accra FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Romeo questioned why Sammy Flex is promoting the “Konekt” album when his artiste, Shatta Wale is supposed to be doing so.



“What I know is that after a musician releases an album, it’s the artiste that embarks on a tour to promote it in the media to explain the motive behind it. But in this case, the manager is the one going to radio stations to talk about the album.



“I have never seen this before, this is my first time. I stand to be corrected though. How can the artiste manager [Sammy Flex] be granting interviews on behalf of the artiste [Shatta Wale] while he is in Ghana and nothing is wrong with him? I don’t understand. Sammy Flex should explain to us,” he said.

He made the comments after Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex went to Asempa FM to grant an interview to promote the album.



SB/EK