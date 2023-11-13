Why is it that anything anti-Christian is seen as intelligent nowadays? - DKB wonders

Stand-up comedian and media personality, DKB.

Stand-up comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has questioned the trend of considering "anti-Christian" rhetoric as intelligent.

The 38-year-old posed the question on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on November 13, expressing curiosity about why statements opposing Christianity or the Bible are often perceived as wise.



“Why is it that anything anti-Christian or anti-Bible sounds like wisdom and intelligence to people these days?” he asked.



While the reason for his tweet remains unclear, some pointed to a recent interview with Okomfo Black (Kwame Adepa), the son of singer Mzbel.



In the interview, Adepa rejected the idea of God as creator, attributing human existence to science and acknowledging only his mother for care.

DKB's inquiry prompted various reactions from fans, with some linking the growing scepticism towards religion to a heightened awareness of the world.



One user suggested that wisdom is not exclusive to Christianity or religion, and the evolving generation tends to view scepticism towards God or religion as a sign of intelligence.



Another perspective highlighted the difference between religious promises and real-life experiences, citing instances where influential religious figures sent their children abroad for better opportunities.



Why is it that anything Anti Christian or anti Bible sounds like wisdom and intelligence to people these days? — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) November 13, 2023

"Reality no dey bible inside! It's what we see here and experiencing! Personally I've seen big men of god take their children outside Africa for a better life, all those promises they quote from the bible dey don't believe themselves, like dem no go sponsor dem ma kids go outside.""Not christianity alone,it's religion..dis new group of generation thinks anythin dat affirms their doubt in God or anything related to religion is seen as intelligence.. they will follow ppl who will make dem doubt more.. .in few years to com, only few will follow religion"

Bcos realities of life do not know religion & sense & wisdom is not only found in the mentioned above. As for the world de3, it won't go anywhere. — Nana Kwasi (@NanaKwaaasi) November 13, 2023

"Bcos realities of life do not know religion & sense & wisdom is not only found in the mentioned above. As for the world de3, it won't go anywhere."





