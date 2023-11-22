Why it pays to be stingy - Popular comedian details

Popular comedian, Sabinus

Nigerian comedian Sabinus has sparked a lively debate with his recent video where he hailed the virtues of being stingy.

Contrary to the typical narrative, he shared how saying ‘no’ to people’s demands has positively impacted his life.



Since adopting this approach, Sabinus claims he has been feeling fresher and healthier.



His message was an unusual but thought-provoking take on personal finance and well-being, suggesting that sometimes self-care involves setting boundaries on generosity.



This blunt opinion received mixed reactions, with some criticizing Sabinus for discouraging potential support for Boogie.

One can recall that In 2022, there was speculation about the value of his new house, rumored to be around 100 million Naira. He quickly debunked this, humorously noting the country’s economic situation and emphasizing his modest lifestyle.



The comedian revisited an incident from 2022, where he replaced his Benz with a new white Mercedes Benz GLE following an accident.



This experience led him to appreciate the significance of insurance, and he used the opportunity to advise the public on the importance of insuring their properties.