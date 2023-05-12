'Why jail poor workers for stealing 20 cartons of chicken, oil?' - Abeiku Santana berates Pizzaman CEO

Drive time show host, Abeiku Aggrey Santana has descended heavily of the Chief Executive Officer of Pizzaman-Chickenman over the recent jailing of two employees of the indigenous chain of restaurants.

Speaking on the issue of the two employees handed five year jail term each for stealing cartons of chicken wings and gallons of cooking oil from the employer, Abeiku said Christian Boakye Yiadom can no longer claim to be the youth leader he claims he is.



He said it was wrong that the CEO caused the arrest of his employees in the first place explaining that he believed they engaged in theft out of poverty and hunger.



“This Pizzaman parades himself as a youth leader and so on and so forth. Your workers steal 20 cartons of chicken wings and you’ve caused them to be jailed five years each. What is the sense in it? A poor person’s child engaged in stealing while working, why don’t you deduct it from their salaries? So, because of chicken wings which they didn’t steal in one day; it is an accumulated stolen items and they have been jailed five years each. Clap for yourself, you’ve done well. You are not a guy at all,” he said.



Abeiku emphasised that he is not condoning wrong or promoting criminality but that he was of the strong conviction that causing the employees to be arrested and jailed for such offense was unnecessary on the part of the CEO.



“We are not supporting and condoning criminal acts or stealing however if you look at the young men who have been jailed five years each because of chicken wings, you did not try. Don’t come and speak to the youth again claiming to be a motivational whatever,” he stated.

Background



Seidu Karim and Rashid Abdullah, two Pizzaman employees, were sentenced to 5 years in jail for stealing 20 boxes of chicken wings and two litres of cooking oil from the company’s warehouse in Nyankyerenease, Kumasi, Ghana.



The prosecuting officer, ASP Jonas Newlove Adjei, informed the court presided over by H/H Fred Obekyere Esq, that on Monday, May 1, 2023, the complainant, who is the executive chef of Pizzaman, received a call from his warehouse manager stating that two cooking oils and eight boxes of chicken wings had been stolen.



The chef went to take their daily stock as soon as he heard the news and found that the items had been taken after all.



In an emergency meeting the same day, workers were asked to provide the stolen items.

Upon interrogation, Rashid Abdullah said he saw Seidu Karim hiding two gallons of Oki cooking oil behind the fence wall.



Seidu Karim in his defense stated that he saw Rashid Abdullah hiding two boxes of chicken wings at the back of the fence wall as well.



The stolen items were retrieved from them and they were later handed over to the Asuoyeboah Police Command where investigations were conducted.



In the course of investigations, Seidu Karim confessed that in a period of two months he had stolen twenty cartoons of chicken wings and gallons of cooking oil from the company.





