Why my VGMA award-winning song isn’t gospel – Kwaisey Pee clarifies

Kwaisey Pee Da.jpeg Legendary Highlife musician, Kwaisey Pee

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Legendary Highlife musician, Kwaisey Pee known in real life as Kwasi Poku Addae has disclosed why his ‘Amazing God’ song isn’t gospel but an inspirational song.

The song ‘Amazing God’ which won Kwaisey Pee the award as the Best Male Vocal Performance at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has been adjudged by many as a gospel song.

However, speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show, the Ghanaian secular musician clarified why he doesn’t categorize his award-winning song as a gospel song.

“It’s an inspirational song but not a gospel song because when you listen to it you’d not get that gospel feel in there,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com

He added “Rather you will hear a lot of inspirational vibes in the song and things that happened to me in the past in my life so in all I said God has been good to me.

“He’s an amazing God so it’s not purely a gospel song but rather I would say that is an inspirational song,” Kwaisey Pee told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM.

