Why my dad paid €3m to rent super yacht for birthday - DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy shares why he father rented a yacht

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has disclosed why her father spent a whopping €3 million to rent a luxurious yacht to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The billionaire rented the yacht belonging to late Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis, who was once regarded as the richest man in the world.

Mr Otedola, his wife, children, and soon-to-be son-in-law singer, Mr Eazi, were spotted in a video entering the luxurious yacht on Wednesday, November 3.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Cuppy wrote: “My father Femi Otedola, always dreamt as a little boy to visit the iconic 99m super-yacht Christina O because it was owned by his (and my) role model Aristotle Onassis.

“To celebrate his 60th, not only did he visit the yacht, but has chartered it for his loved ones so we can live here for the next 3 weeks! Looking at my father I can see how happy, accomplished, and still in disbelief he is. This is what love looks like.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
