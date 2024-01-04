Why my wife and children don't celebrate Christmas although I do - Okyeame Kwame

Singer/songwriter, Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has opened up about his experience of celebrating Christmas in a household where his wife and children are Jehovah Witnesses, which means they do not observe the holiday.

In an interview with TV3, Okyeame Kwame said that he respects his family's beliefs and does not force them to join him in his festivities.



He said that he agreed to let his children follow their mother's faith before he married her, and he does not want to renegotiate that decision now.



"My family, my wife, my children, they are complete individuals. Independent of what I like and what I don't like. So the beauty of that is that the diversity or the unity in that diversity where we all let each other be. So you celebrate this one. Go ahead and do it. It's not about forcing people to like what you like. After all, the fewer the merrier," he said.



Kwame also said that he does not see celebrating Christmas or not as a big deal and that he focuses more on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ than on his birth or death.



"Plus, celebrating Christmas or not is not consequential. It's not about the death or the birth for me, it's more about the life, it's more about the forgiveness, it's more about the service, it's more about the kindness. It's all about enlightenment, about being kind. I look at the life of Christ, quality of life. Can I be Christlike? That is where my focus is," he said.

Okyeame Kwame is a popular rapper and singer in Ghana, known for his songs such as "Woara", "Woman", and "Made in Ghana".



He is also a philanthropist and an activist.



He has been married to his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, since 2009, and they have two children, Sir and Sante.



