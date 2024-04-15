Why should I cheat on my wife? - Bisa Kdei

Musician, Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian musician, Bisa Kdei has said that he does not see the need for men to engage in extramarital affairs, especially when they have committed themselves to a particular woman through marriage.

The musician noted that he is willing to stick to his wife till death do them part, and does not have any intention of cheating on her. He said that his wife is available to satisfy his sexual desires.



He emphasized that it is incumbent on married women to dress in a way that will be appealing to their husbands and also satisfy them sexually to avoid exposing them to cheating.



Speaking in an interview with Accra FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, the musician was asked by the host of the show, Nana Romeo, “Can you stay faithful to your wife for the rest of your life?”



Bisa then responded, “Why not? I can do that [not cheating on his wife] and I will. In the olden days, polygamy was very common, but due to civilization, things changed. One person is supposed to get married to another. With this principle, it means that a woman should always dress well and be appealing to her husband.



“The woman is supposed to do everything possible in the bedroom to satisfy the man, there is no need to feel shy after marriage.”

Bisa Kdei further asserted that sometimes the attitude of women contributes to the reason their partners end up engaging in extramarital affairs.



“Sometimes the women contribute to the cheating because of how they handle problems when they arise. When you step on your man's ego and he goes out to have an affair, you are to blame.”



It is worth noting that Bisa recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony.



SB/ ADG