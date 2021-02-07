Why should I cover my beautiful body? - Hajia4real quizzes

Entrepreneur, Socialite, and musician 'Hajia4Real' says she feels very comfortable in her skin and as such sees no reason to cover her body, especially at the poolside.

Hajia4real has gained prominence for showing a lot of skin on her social media platforms and this has drawn a lot of criticism from Ghanaians



But speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, she says there is nothing wrong in showing off her skin as she sees herself as a very beautiful young lady.



When asked by Nana Ama Mcbrown about how she feels showing off her body as a brand ambassador, and a role model she replied by saying:

"I am very comfortable in my skin; sees no need to cover my body inside a pool"



Watch the video below:



