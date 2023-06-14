Why the Asakaa Boys are being praised by Ghanaians

Asakaa Boys

The recent announcement by the organizers of the The Grammy Awards that Ghanaian Drill music will be a feature of its Best African Performance category has triggered exciting reactions from Ghanaians with most of the tweeps hailing the Asakaa Boys for pioneering the drill movement in the country.

The post shared by the academy revealed some music genres which would be included in the new category and including Afrobeats, Afro-Pop, High Life, Afro-fusion, and Ghanaian Drill.



Although Ghanaians are happy to see some genres from Ghana featured in the category, what has left them in awe is the fact that Grammys have been able to recognise one music genre, which some Ghanaians did not believe will gain international recognition and that is ‘Ghanaian Drill’.



The Asakaa Boys are largely credited as the forces behind the birth of the Ghanaian Drill music. The group that comprises artistes like O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Cedi City Boy, and Kwaku DMC are being hailed on social media for their ensuring that drill music becomes a mainstay in Ghana and African music.



When the above-mentioned artistes began the Ghanaian Drill genre, a lot of people including some music experts argued that such a genre will not stand the test of time not to talk of it gaining global recognition.



In 2021, Mr. Logic, an entertainment pundit made a statement about Ghanaian Drill. “You can’t go to America and say we have Ghanaian drill. They won’t mind. You can’t defend it at the BETs.

The Asakaa Boys whose work has put Ghana on the map have received praise from Ghanaians.



Olele Salvador, a Ghanaian television personality has expressed his joy in such an achievement. On his Twitter page, he wrote: “The beauty about this news is the recognition of ‘Ghanaian Drill’; a big shout going out to the ASAKAA brothers in Kumerica who put their hands in this plough & never looked back. From @Kwaku DMC to @JayBahd1 to @ygakenneth to @ReggieOsei3 to @skyfacesdw etc. This is a testament of what we have & if we could only narrow our focus to this sound & other indigenous ones & amplify it to the world, we wouldn’t have to worry about winning any Afrobeats recognition. Y3 de3 nsu nni! Obroni no ka S33nnnn”.



Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Slim also stated: “Big ups KUMERICA, Big Ups Ghana”.



Other Ghanaians also reacted to such new attainments.



“They said the Ghanaian drill (ASAKAA) won’t last and it’s just a wave and now it gets international recognition they say it is not the boys @LifeLivingRec @asakaatv who started it and was there before them. OK”.

