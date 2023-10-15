Why the delay in taking action? - Bullgod slams IGP Dampare over UTV attack

IGP George Akuffo Dampare and Bullgod

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bullgod has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to expedite the investigation in relation to the thug invasion of the United Television (UTV) during the United Showbiz program.

According to him, the thugs said to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), should be arraigned in front of a court by now to show how serious the Ghana Police Service considers the issue.



The entertainment pundit bemoaned the delay in the probe of the thug invasion on UTV and urged them to speed up the investigation process and ensure that persons involved in the attack are brought to the book.



Speaking as a panelist during the United Showbiz program which GhanaWeb monitored, Bullgod urged IGP George Akuffo Dampare to expedite the probe into the UTV attack and allow the law to deal with culprits accordingly.



“They held me for three days and now arraigned me in front of a court. Why are these gentlemen [persons involved in thugs invasion of UTV] walking?



"I swear by Monday they should be in court. I'm saying that they have kept long. When we say investigation do you understand? I'm saying this because when it was me the whole machinery in Ghana worked, they didn’t slow,” he said.

He hailed IGP George Akuffo Dampare as one of the best police heads and called on him to take action to fight against attacks on the media.



“The police should be doing something they’ve kept long. A Plus came on that day and that was bravery because if he had left and they followed him, what would have happened? Probably we wouldn’t have heard good news.



Mr. Dampare, please you are one of the police heads that we have ever seen doing something so please do your work because you’ve kept long,” said aggrieved Bullgod.



It would be recalled thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host MzGee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.

Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



