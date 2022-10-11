Why this Nigerian socialite still dreads her mother at age 37

Toke Makinwa is a popular Nigerian socialite

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has expressed concerns about how she is still being controlled by her mother, even at age 37.

The 37-year-old divorcee is one of the richest Nigerian female celebrities who displays her extravagant lifestyle on social media.



Toke owns her own fashion brand, ‘TM’, which deals in luxury pieces like bags, leather and several others.



She also doubles as an actress and has been a radio show host for 12 years.



But despite all these achievements, which projects her as a ‘big girl’, the Yoruba actress said she fears her mother to the core.



Emphasizing her point, Ms. Makinwa said her mother is fond of showing up at her house unannounced and this doesn’t enable her to ‘live her best life’ at home.



Toke Makinwa narrated an instance where one of her mother’s announced visits almost landed her into trouble.

“You are never too old to fear your African mother. Tell me why in my 37 years of age, my mother shows up to my house announced and I’m spraying everywhere cos I had quests over and some smoked some pot. If she catches a whiff of it, I may not be alive to gist you all oo. You will be paying your own bills and be in your big age but the fear of your parents is still real.”



