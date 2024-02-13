Why wasn’t Maurice Ampaw summoned to prove an Asante chief nearly ‘snatched’ his wife? – Opambour

The leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has questioned the Kumasi Traditional Council's silence over legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw's claim that an Ashanti chief tried to snatch his wife.

According to the preacher, the lawyer's claim disregards Ashanti chiefs.



He stated that Maurice Ampaw labelling Ashanti chiefs as “womanizers” and alleging that one of them tried to snatch his wife some time ago is a disgrace to the kingdom, a reason the accuser should have been dealt with.



The clergyman noted that the silence was a bad precedent, stressing that it would pave the way for others to speak ill about Ashanti chiefs and go scot-free.



“Why is it that the lawyer [Maurice Ampaw] who said Ashanti chiefs are womanizers and one of them tried to snatch his wife wasn’t summoned?" the pastor asked. "He should have come to substantiate his claims and point out the particular chief who made such an attempt."



"You cannot disrespect the chiefs in that manner because we regard them. If someone disregards the chiefs they should be dealt with to protect the dignity of the Ashanti kingdom,” he added while speaking on his Prophet 1 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Maurice Ampaw while speaking on radio in January 2023, described Ashanti chiefs as “womanizers” and alleged that one of them nearly snatched his wife. He made the statement after politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako was summoned for some comments made that the council was unhappy about.

The public chastised the vociferous legal practitioner for making derogatory remarks about the chiefs in the Ashanti region.



Maurice Ampaw has not yet officially apologized for his comment in light of the backlash.



