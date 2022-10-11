Why we are no longer 3 members in our music group – FBS

FBS

Famous But Simple popularly known in the showbiz fraternity as FBS, a veteran music group, has revealed why members are now two instead of three.

“We left Ghana to go stay in London for some time and you know the life of a Ghanaian living abroad,” they remarked on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



FBS said “We all got married and we got our individual family and it depends on how your family situation will be; so the two of us now, it was a bit flexible and we were able to come to Ghana and go back.



“But our other colleague’s wife doesn’t come from Africa so it was difficult for him to leave and come home. So, he told us that 'guys you can go ahead and do it and I am solidly behind you in spirit but I can not continue doing this with you people',” they added.

In an interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show, the ‘Jo’ hitmakers stated that there is absolutely no problem between them but it is mainly a matter of mutual understanding.



“He urged us to go ahead with the work so it is not as if we have any problems between us...,” they continued.



“It is just a normal mutual understanding that with his present condition, he can’t be an active member of the group because the work demands that you move around,” FBS told Amansan Krakye.