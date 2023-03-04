8
Wife 'fights' husband for allegedly spending entire income on betting, leaving family hungry

Video Archive
Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A young woman has gone viral on social media after being captured "fighting" with her husband, a trotro driver, accusing him of allegedly squandering his entire income on sports betting.

As a result of his actions, she and their baby have been left without enough money to afford basic necessities such as food.

In a video shared on TikTok by one Whynot69699, the distressed wife shares her struggles and reveals that she has been forced to skip meals and rely on the kindness of friends and family to make ends meet.

The caption of the video read "Woman accuses husband (Trotro driver) of using all his income on Bet, leaving her and their baby hungry. Bet Responsibly is just a slogan for boys."

GhanaWeb cannot independently verify the allegations of the Tiktoker and when the video was taken.



ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
