Wife of Keche Andrew declares intention to contest in NDC Amenfi Central primaries

Joana Gyan Cudjoe and husband, Keche Andrew

Ghanaian businesswoman, Joana Gyan Cudjoe who is the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited has declared her intention to contest in the upcoming primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Joana who is married to singer Keche Andrew is eyeing the Amenfi Central parliamentary seat.



The new entry in the Member of Parliament race has released official flyers. She



urged members of the NDC party to vote for her when the time comes.



In an Instagram post that first announced Joana's presence in Ghana's political scene, she wrote: "Vote for me please."



The Amenfi Central Constituency parliamentary seat is currently occupied by the NDC's Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah.

Joana Cudjoe described herself as a "Mother for all" adding that "Amenfi Central needs you".



The business owner's motto "growth and development" labels her as the right candidate for the position.



Meanwhile, Joana Gyan has published a photo 'Mahama we are sorry' which suggests that Ghanaians are yearning for the comeback of the 2020 NDC flagbearer and former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.



OPD/BB