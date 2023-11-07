Wife of Kofi Adomah enstooled as Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful

Mrs Adomah bears the stool name Nana Etruba I

Mrs Miracle Adomah who is the wife of celebrated Broadcaster, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, now goes by the traditional title Nana Etruba I.

She was captured in Accra by a team assigned by elders of the town and carried for all to see and know.



She was then transported to Gomoa Amanful where an excited townfolk — young and old - met her amid drumming and dancing.



The ceremony was witnessed by hundreds of people including her husband, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani who is Director of News at Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and CEO of Kofi TV, Kofi Akpaloo, Leader of the political group, the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) amongst others.

Media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, also graced the occasion.



The Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in the Mankessim Divisional Command, ASP Mrs. Beatrice Sintim-Koree, also participated in the ceremony.



She joins the league of few female chiefs in Ghana. She is a woman but her role is not that of a queen