Wikipedia updates Davido’s marital status

Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

Wikipedia, the popular online encyclopedia, has updated Davido's marital status by providing information about his spouse.

The changes were spotted on Monday, January 9, 2023.



In the bio section, where Davido’s date of birth, place of birth, and other vital information were provided, Chioma Avril Rowland’s name was slotted in as the Nigerian singer’s spouse.



One can recall that Davido and Chioma confirmed the rumours of their marriage when they both flaunted their wedding rings during the singer’s uncle’s governorship inauguration.



Chioma was seen wearing double diamond rings, while Davido also had a ring on his ring finger.



One can recall that shortly after their son’s demise, Davido and Chioma were rumoured to have gotten married in a secret ceremony witnessed by family and close friends.

Others who questioned the rumors called the move inappropriate, especially since they were still mourning their son.



Also, there were reports that Chioma, who was completely broken by his son’s demise, lamented that nothing binds her and Davido together, so in order to prove his love, the singer took a step further and married her.



