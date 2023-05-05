Wild reactions as African hunters' jacket is selling at $4,500 in US

The hunters' jacket is up for sale in the United States

A West African hunters' jacket has been put for sale at an outrageous price in the United States of America, Washington, according to a tweet from a man named Kalu Aja.

The jacket which is selling at $4,500 has caused netizens to be astounded while others described it as outrageous.



Netizens have since been marveled after discovering the price of the 'hunters jacket', a costume that doesn't carry much value in Africa.



Many people regard this particular costume as bulletproof or even a spiritual armor that protects hunters in the forest.



However, the jacket appears to have amused many art enthusiasts on social media, who claimed that it should cost more than $4,500 given the protection it offers.



Others, on the other hand, considered the jacket to be just a simple hunting jacket and did not see the need for it to be sold at such an exorbitant price.

See more comments here:



SirefloW: "I don't think the charms are working, but it worth alot more to be priceless"



Oben_2020: "The high price is cause of those amulet.. ..JuJu for protection."



MrChimaobikanu: "I don see business. Next is to open a store on Amazon, and Etsy and start selling these"



paawhl: "When rich people have no more problems to solve and have too much money to spend"

desabahh: "Should be more expensive than that. If African American liked their story , someone like Jay Z would have bought it and put the price tag at $10M"



tochi__: "Hard to imagine someone buying it to wear. Unless the occasion is a costume party"



VincentAhonsi: "Won't be a bad idea for Nigeria to start exporting them for the much needed FX, so long as their potency is not compromised by the many rivers they have to cross on their way to Obodo Oyinbo."



MR_B_BLUE: "Where you wan wear this one to? Maybe to Australia cos plenty meat dey there"



DigifiedAI: "The cowries on it look real, but the price is outrageous."

prime_d_vibe: "Finally Them don recognize Babalawo them. Service price go high soon"



tobindinero: "Art is always valuable"



