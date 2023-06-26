Wild reactions as DJ Khaled flaunts 2023 Maybach similar to Davido's

DJ Khaled and Davido with their Maybachs

American executive music producer DJ Khaled has received criticism on social media after displaying a brand-new 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh.

Recall that Davido bought the same kind of automobile a few weeks ago while he waited in line with 150 other people hoping to get one.



As he prepared to play golfing, Dj Khalid posted pictures of the costly car on his Instagram page.



The car costs about 530,000 dollars, which equals about 450 million naira.



Many people who saw the car rushed to the comment section to share their opinions.



The majority of them mentioned that Davido owned a similar vehicle and had bought it before Dj Khaled.



See their comments below:

_big_elephant: "Lol…If it was davido showing off like this since he get one for himself, naija pple no go make ham rest"



messytale: "GOD DID. WE DA BEST MUSIC. YOU WIN WITH US OR YOU WATCH US WIN. Respectfully ."



drongbalance: "Davido buy first before you‍♂️.. eno pain."



djarnold.ca: "@davido did it first anyway we they best."



ehprjery: "We have This in Africa."



