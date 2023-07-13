Wild reactions as Iyanya receives customized watch with sex positions

Iyanya's Caveman watch with sex position icons

Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk who is better known by his stage name Iyanya has stirred conversations on social media after receiving a customized wristwatch from Caveman watches.

The renowned Ghanaian watch company, Caveman watches, gave the singer a personalized wristwatch during his recent trip to Ghana.



Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Caveman watches, Anthony Mensah Dzamefe stated that he has made an 18k Gold watch for the singer.



To the astonishment of many, the wristwatch included several sex positions on it in addition to being customized with the singer's name.



While some urged Iyanya to purchase one for his ex-girlfriend Yvonne Nelson, others praised the CEO of Caveman for his creativity.





See comments here



asabieee: "What’s that I see on the second watch"



gankuieli: "Nice one Imma put caveman on my wrist one dae"



_Uncle_Fii_: "This is beautiful"



Delly_Manuel: "Eeii the icons on the second watch"

Boyliquid: "Since Yvonne Nelson released her book, Iyanya is starting to gain some relevance"



FLEXY024: "Getting one for Yvonne Nelson won’t be a bad idea"



UTD_EL11: "Mad"



wbright444: "Wow"