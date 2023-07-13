0
Menu
Entertainment

Wild reactions as Iyanya receives customized watch with sex positions

Iyanya Cavemn Watch.jpeg Iyanya's Caveman watch with sex position icons

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk who is better known by his stage name Iyanya has stirred conversations on social media after receiving a customized wristwatch from Caveman watches.

The renowned Ghanaian watch company, Caveman watches, gave the singer a personalized wristwatch during his recent trip to Ghana.

Taking to Twitter, the CEO of Caveman watches, Anthony Mensah Dzamefe stated that he has made an 18k Gold watch for the singer.

To the astonishment of many, the wristwatch included several sex positions on it in addition to being customized with the singer's name.

While some urged Iyanya to purchase one for his ex-girlfriend Yvonne Nelson, others praised the CEO of Caveman for his creativity.

See comments here

asabieee: "What’s that I see on the second watch"

gankuieli: "Nice one Imma put caveman on my wrist one dae"

_Uncle_Fii_: "This is beautiful"

Delly_Manuel: "Eeii the icons on the second watch"

Boyliquid: "Since Yvonne Nelson released her book, Iyanya is starting to gain some relevance"

FLEXY024: "Getting one for Yvonne Nelson won’t be a bad idea"

UTD_EL11: "Mad"

wbright444: "Wow"

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Kwesi Pratt reacts to leaked audio on IGP
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract