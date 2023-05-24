0
Wild reactions as Nigerian musician, Ruger, admires a lady's breast at an event

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger has generated uproar on social media for a conduct that many have labeled "uncalled for" and inappropriate.

In a viral video, the singer was performing at an event when he noticed and admired a woman's breast among the teaming audience.

Upon chancing on the said lady's breast, Ruger immediately carved some lyrics out of it.

"I've never seen a girl like you with such big heavy boobs," he was heard saying.

However, it appears the development was not well received by social media users, as they seemed disgusted by his mannerisms.

They also wondered why the woman in question was comfortable with the act.

Condemning the lady's silence, some netizens said she did not cause an alarm simply because Ruger is a celebrity.

Watch the video and view some comments here:

LifeOfNapaul: "Because he is a celebrity it’s not sexual harassment, Okay o!"

influencedbynon: "What ever you do in this life have money o"

FowobiofLagos: "Imagine a random guy doing this they’ll say it’s sexual harassment"

EnochAyoade: "Sexual harassment for celebrity na obsession Sexual harassment for common and poor man real sexual harassment. Go girls"

callmemabel: "Because is Ruger now ,she didn’t see it as harassment.this life just have money and make name for yourself"

gynola_ola: "If one random guy just tell her now, na the audacity we go dey hear… See as the werey dey blush, oniranu"

JuliusPianist: "It's not sexual harassment because it's coming from a celebrity."

