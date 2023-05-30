Wild reactions as Yul Edochie congratulates Tinubu

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to Instagram to congratulate the newly-sworn Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Vice Kashim Shettima.

The actor while thanking the leaders for taking up such a mandate also sent prayers their way.



The father of four prayed to God to give them all they require to advance the nation.



He wrote: "“Congratulations to our new President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Excellency Kashim Shettima. May God give you all you need to lead our country to greater heights”.



But it appears his post did not sit well with netizens as it has attracted a series of backlashes from them.



While some have criticised him for backing the newly elected unpopular president, others have asked him to put his house in order first.

Read some of the reactions here



ebysweden: "You were supposed to run for this seat but alas, you chose toto over your fellow youths. But then again, it demonstrates to us that your political ambition is gone with a common bag of rice. It’s a good day to celebrate that you never smelt any position in government bro because even Bubu and Emilokan will do 100 times better than you. Oya go to Facebook and post more videos and earn your 100 dollars. Leave us alone on the gram"



lak.efash: "Wow, av never see dis kind of hatred to a fellow human d way am seeing in d comment section , wat right do u people av to judge peoples life d way u are doing some of u are notyn but bloody and stupid hypocrite and frustrated people a man came on his page to post a greeting to his page not una papa page and all he get is abuse frm u dirty people most of u should go check ur life before u start talking to him nawaaaa o , nigerian are so so delusional"



sirjazzy_: "igga been thinking he's doing right but he's ruining his carrier gradually"



ngo_chinye: "Useless.and shameless man. Pls put your house in order and leave judy Austin and go back to your family. I'm a mother and a wife and no good mother will tolerate what you are doing to your wife and kids. Think about your aged parent. Good name is better than money. Congratulating Tinubu will never make you relevant.

alhajibelievemoney: "I know you are happy now ,, you didn't only ruin your political career you also ruin your father's career. well respected man was now taking for granted for Everything just because of the way you behave...Omo sit well, it pays to stand for truth be wise .."



dreco_905: "This is the first time I’ve agreed that they actually bottled your brain"



doreen.cinfy: "How is life inside bottle of Mrs obasi are you changing diapers as she dance with Sara up and down"