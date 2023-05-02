Wild reactions as bride struggles in corset outfit

The lady went viral for suffering a wardrobe malfunction on her wedding day

A viral video of a bride 'struggling to breathe' in her bridal corset outfit has been making the rounds on social media, amidst reactions from netizens.

In the said video, the bride's attire made it difficult for her to move freely, and she was observed struggling to breathe and walk.



Due to the corset's tight fit, the bride was seen in the video having difficulty dancing and walking.



The video has since elicited wild responses on social media.



Some users argued that not all ladies need to wear corset-style clothing in order to achieve the desired 'hourglass' stature.



Others suggested that patrons should opt for a comfortable fit, particularly on their birthday.



See comments here:

amoke_sucre147: "When God no put you inside bondage,na you put yourself inside premium bondage"



endylight1: "This one Na medlin style am, nothing when you go tell me. Lol"



divagold_: "If corset come this life again. E no go ever branch Africa especially Nigeria n Ghana"



gylliananthonette: "Be like na only me no get this corset cos na big belle I get, I no kee person"



emetega: "Be like na wood them use do the corset….this one na wall of gericho"



leemart_gold: "Nothing you wan tell me na medlin style her she want make she suffocate d!e so she go take over her husband."

rtw_by_gbemisie: "This madness has got to stop. Personally as a designer, I don’t like corset outfits. And if it has to be corset, It doesn’t have to snatch your life out. There are ways we can go about it, we can n pad up the hip to bring out that figure 8 you want."



fertilitwithtrish: "The tailor Abi obioma that made the dress did a very bad job. Best to be a mechanic not a tailor, because they made a shock out of the dress. She def must have tested the dress before that day but she didn’t complain about it She looks like she was dropped into a funnel."



Watch the video below:



