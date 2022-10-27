0
William Yirenkyi Fianko to receive special award in USA

YirenkyiAward1 Ghanaian instrumentalist, William Yirenkyi Fianko

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Ghanaian instrumentalist, William Yirenkyi Fianko, is scheduled to receive an award at the Africa Drums International Festival on November 24, 2022, at the Hampton Conference Centre in Maryland.

The young man who is very good with traditional musical instruments such as fontomfrom, Atumpan, Asonko, goje and others will be honoured for his talent.

Mr. Fianko learned how to play these musical instruments from his late grandfather at the tender age of 12 years.

He has played at several festivals like the Odwira festival, Ohum festival and others.

He is expected to receive a citation and plaque for his dedication to traditional music and his love for the local instruments.

As part of the thanksgiving celebrations in the USA, Africans will also be celebrating their culture, tradition and music during the African Drums Festival from November 24th to 25th, 2022.

