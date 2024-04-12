'Willie and Mike' to celebrate 30 years in ministry with mega concerts

Ghanaian gospel musicians, Willie and Mike

Ghanaian Gospel musicians, Willie and Mike, known in real life as Asamoah Williams (Willie) and Adomako Michael (Mike), are set to celebrate their 30th anniversary in ministry next year.

The “Mempene” hitmakers, who currently reside in the United States, have planned a series of mega concerts to thank God for how far he has brought them and for using them to impact the lives of many people across the world through gospel music.



Speaking to Host Ogee on New York-based Adinkra Radio, Willie now a Pastor, promised their fans of an unforgettable experience in their upcoming concerts.



“We are celebrating our 30 years in Ministry next year and we’ll have a series of concerts to mark the celebration. Ghanaians should wait for our new song, they will love it. For the past six to seven years we’ve not done any concert, and we know our fans are yearning to hear from us. They should not worry, very soon, they will enjoy great music and performance from us.



"Our passion is to see the souls of people being lifted, our passion is to let people know Christ through our music and that is why we don’t rush to come out with songs. We make sure that before we come out with a song, we hear from God as to what he wants us to give to His children. That is why a song like ”Mempene” is almost 20 years but when you play it today it is still relevant. We waited upon God for the message as we do always and the song is timeless.”

He also disclosed that they intend to minister with their wives live on stage.



“We were lucky to have gotten women who understand the work of God to marry and our lives have been a blessing ever since. I bless God for our wives, Dorcas and Linda. Funny enough they also have a good voice, they are worshippers, and it’s amazing. We the couples will soon release a truck together and it will blow the minds of people. Anyone who wants to enjoy Willie and Mike with their wives on stage together should meet us at our upcoming concerts next year both here in the US and Ghana,” Willie added.



The group, however, indicated that details of their 30th anniversary will be communicated in due course.