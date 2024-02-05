Winners at Grammy Awards 2024

Lizzo (right) presented SZA with the best R&B song prize. Credit: Mike Blake

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA and Billie Eilish were among the winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

There were 94 categories in total - here are some of the biggest ones, with the winners as well as the nominated artists.



Album of the year



Winner: Taylor Swift - Midnights



Boygenius - The Record



Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure



Jon Batiste - World Music Radio



Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd



Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation



Olivia Rodrigo - Guts



SZA - SOS



Record of the year



Winner: Miley Cyrus - Flowers



Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?



Boygenius - Not Strong Enough



Jon Batiste - Worship



Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire



SZA - Kill Bill



Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero



Victoria Monét - On My Mama



Song of the Year



Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?



Dua Lipa - Dance the Night



Jon Batiste - Butterfly



Lana Del Rey - A&W



Miley Cyrus - Flowers



Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire



SZA - Kill Bill



Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero



Best new artist



Winner: Victoria Monét



Coco Jones



Gracie Abrams



Fred Again..



Ice Spice



Jelly Roll



Noah Kahan



The War and Treaty



Best pop solo performance



Winner: Miley Cyrus - Flowers



Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?



Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red



Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire



Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero



Best pop duo/group performance



Winner: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine



Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone



Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace



Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles



Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma



Best pop vocal album

Winner: Taylor Swift - Midnights



Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry



Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation



Olivia Rodrigo - Guts



Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)



Best R&B song



Winner: SZA - Snooze



Coco Jones - ICU



Halle - Angel



Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love



Victoria Monét - On My Mama



Best R&B performance



Winner: Coco Jones - ICU



Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot



Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love



SZA - Kill Bill



Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel



Best R&B album



Winner: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II



Babyface - Girls Night Out



Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You



Emily King - Special Occasion



Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP



Best rap song



Winner:Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers



Doja Cat - Attention



Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft Aqua - Barbie World



Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock



Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex



Best rap performance



Winner:Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers



Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbilles



Black Thought - Love Letter



Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex



Coi Leray - Players



Best melodic rap performance



Winner: Lil Durk feat J Cole - All My Life



Burna Boy feat 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World



Doja Cat - Attention



Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U



SZA - Low



Best rap album



Winner: Killer Mike - Michael



Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss



Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains



Nas - King's Disease III



Travis Scott - Utopia



Best dance/electronic recording



Winner: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble



Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake - Loading



Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before



Romy & Fred again.. - Strong



Best dance/electronic album



Winner: Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)



James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven



The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling



Kx5 - Kx5



Skrillex - Quest for Fire



Best pop dance recording



Winner: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam



David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me



Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding - Miracle



Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One In A Million



Troye Sivan - Rush



Best rock performance



Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough



Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes



Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song



Foo Fighters - Rescued



Metallica - Lux Æterna



Best rock song



Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough



The Rolling Stones - Angry



Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl



Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness



Foo Fighters - Rescued



Best rock album



Winner: Paramore - This Is Why



Foo Fighters - But Here We Are



Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher



Metallica - 72 Seasons



Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…



Best alternative album



Winner: Boygenius - The Record



Arctic Monkeys - The Car



Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd



Gorillaz - Cracker Island



PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying



Best alternative performance



Winner: Paramore - This Is Why



Alvvays - Belinda Says



Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint



Boygenius - Cool About It



Lana Del Rey - A&W



Best música urbana album



Winner: Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito



Rauw Alejandro - Saturno



Tainy - Data



Best African music performance

Winner: Tyla - Water



Asake & Olamide - Amapiano



Burna Boy - City Boys



Davido ft Musa Keys - Unavailable



Ayra Starr - Rush



Best folk album



Winner: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport



Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire



The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon



Nickel Creek - Celebrants



Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee



Paul Simon - Seven Psalms



Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy



Best country album



Winner: Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country



Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne



Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat



Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain



Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan



Best country solo performance



Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse



Brandy Clark - Buried



Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind



Luke Combs - Fast Car



Tyler Childers - In Your Love



Best country song



Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse



Brandy Clark - Buried



Morgan Wallen - Last Night



Tyler Childers - In Your Love



Zach Bryan ft Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything



Best Americana performance



Winner: Brandy Clark ft Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity



Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship



Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma



Allison Russell - The Returner



Best Americana album



Winner: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes



Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark



Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions



Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One



Allison Russell - The Returner



Best traditional pop vocal album



Winner: Laufey - Bewitched



Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim



Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure



Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World



Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive



Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Producer of the year, non-classical



Winner: Jack Antonoff



Daniel Nigro



Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II



Hit-Boy



Metro Boomin



Songwriter of the year, non-classical



Winner: Theron Thomas



Edgar Barrera



Jessie Jo Dillon



Shane McAnally



Justin Tranter



Best music video



Winner: The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping



Tyler Childers - In Your Love



Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For



Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out



Troye Sivan - Rush



Best song written for visual media



Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?



Dua Lipa - Dance the Night



Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World



Rihanna - Lift Me Up



Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken



Best compilation soundtrack for visual media



Winner: Various artists - Barbie the Album



Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora



Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3: Awesome Mix, Vol 3



"Weird Al" Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story



Best score soundtrack album for visual media



Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer



John Williams - The Fabelmans



John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny



Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie



Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording



Winner: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times



Meryl Streep - Big Tree



William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder



Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being



Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism



Best score for video game or other interactive media



Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer



God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer



Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers



Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers



Dr Dre Global Impact Award



Winner: Jay-Z